STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.34.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

