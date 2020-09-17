STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.34.
STMicroelectronics stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $31.98.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
