First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Sep 17th, 2020

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MPFRF. AlphaValue lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MPFRF opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

