JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93. Anglo American has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.