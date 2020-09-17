Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.79. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 5,114,641 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.95.

Savannah Resources Company Profile (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

