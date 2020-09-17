Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.56

Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as low as $2.60. Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 1,585,080 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

About Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

