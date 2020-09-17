Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Aura Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.11. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 7,500 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

About Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI)

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines. The company offers patented mobile power solutions, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. It also sells its developed and patented force electromagnetic linear actuators.

