TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.67. TSS shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 28,107 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

