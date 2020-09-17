Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $0.90. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 55,680 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Professional Diversity Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.