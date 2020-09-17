Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $0.90. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 55,680 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Professional Diversity Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates.

