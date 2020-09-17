Hardide (LON:HDD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.02

Hardide Plc (LON:HDD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.02 and traded as low as $24.00. Hardide shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 46,549 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.02. The company has a market cap of $13.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

In other Hardide news, insider Philip Kirkham bought 20,000 shares of Hardide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £5,400 ($7,056.06).

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

