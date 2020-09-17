Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.78

Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.78 and traded as low as $101.10. Zytronic shares last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 19,366 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.78.

Zytronic Company Profile (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

