STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.18

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.18 and traded as low as $12.04. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLFPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

About STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

