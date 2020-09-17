First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.29

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.29 and traded as low as $8.00. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 8,701 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $105.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.