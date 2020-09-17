Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.58

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.58 and traded as low as $13.30. Nanoco Group shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 554,405 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42.

About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

