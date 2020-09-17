Rotala (LON:ROL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.00

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.00 and traded as low as $20.00. Rotala shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 38,141 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and a P/E ratio of 5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.

Rotala Company Profile (LON:ROL)

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

