Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.42

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.42 and traded as low as $3.94. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 3,551 shares.

MR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.42.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

