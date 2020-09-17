S & U (LON:SUS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,680.90

S & U PLC (LON:SUS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,680.90 and traded as low as $1,668.15. S & U shares last traded at $1,730.00, with a volume of 511 shares traded.

SUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on shares of S & U in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($30.05)) on shares of S & U in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 40.93, a quick ratio of 40.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. The firm has a market cap of $209.92 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,586.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,680.90.

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

