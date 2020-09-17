John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.40

Shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.40 and traded as low as $33.63. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 605 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.