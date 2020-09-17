FBD (LON:FBH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.22

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.22 and traded as low as $6.02. FBD shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and a PE ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.22.

FBD Company Profile (LON:FBH)

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, and farm insurance products; shop, pub, and office based professional insurance; manufacturers, wholesale, and distribution insurance; and restaurant, cafe, and takeaway insurance products.

