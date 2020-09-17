SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $1.93. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 23,979 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.70). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,758 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

