MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $679.96

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $679.96 and traded as low as $606.00. MJ Gleeson shares last traded at $608.00, with a volume of 21,730 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 622.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 679.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.