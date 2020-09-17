Wincanton (LON:WIN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $203.97

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $203.97 and traded as low as $194.00. Wincanton shares last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 36,522 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Wincanton alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $242.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 190.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.97.

In other Wincanton news, insider Stewart Oades purchased 10,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,822.02 ($25,900.98).

Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.