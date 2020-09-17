Wave Life Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,885 call options on the company. This is an increase of 480% compared to the average daily volume of 497 call options.

WVE stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $645.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.19.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,520,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

