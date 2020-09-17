CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $138.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.57 and its 200 day moving average is $176.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,779,000 after acquiring an additional 511,914 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 143,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 83,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 670,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,965,000 after acquiring an additional 203,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

