Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of BCC opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $426,592.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $48,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,620.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 529,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 271,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 261,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 273.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 178,893 shares during the last quarter.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

