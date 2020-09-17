Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

