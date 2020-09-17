Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ICE. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

ICE stock opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,813 shares of company stock valued at $16,212,323 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after buying an additional 425,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,894,000 after buying an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after buying an additional 822,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,412,000 after buying an additional 501,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

