Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Equities researchers at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TZOO. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

TZOO stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Travelzoo by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

