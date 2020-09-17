Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $394.48

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $394.48 and traded as low as $384.00. Portmeirion Group shares last traded at $390.00, with a volume of 5,614 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $54.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 376.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 394.48.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, and Pimpernel brand names.

