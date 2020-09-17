Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.27

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $144.27 and traded as low as $109.30. Greencore Group shares last traded at $112.30, with a volume of 909,980 shares changing hands.

GNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.31).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 123.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.27.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.