T Clarke (LON:CTO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.01

T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $95.01 and traded as low as $83.00. T Clarke shares last traded at $85.40, with a volume of 11,228 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38.

T Clarke Company Profile (LON:CTO)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. The company primarily offers electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users, as well as ICT services. It provides services in the areas of intelligent buildings, an in-house ICT services; residential, public sector, and engineering facilities management services; rail and airport construction services; in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services; and design and build services; residential properties and hotels; turnkey engineering services for the healthcare sector; and critical data and power projects.

