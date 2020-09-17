Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.98

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.76. Digirad shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 60,154 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $13.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.31. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digirad stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.06% of Digirad at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

