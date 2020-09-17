Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.96

Shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $4.18. Communications Systems shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 17,183 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Communications Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). Communications Systems had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Communications Systems, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Communications Systems during the second quarter worth $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Communications Systems during the second quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Communications Systems during the first quarter worth $60,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Communications Systems during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 125.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

