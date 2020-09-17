Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as high as $2.34. Petra Diamonds shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 19,777,049 shares.

PDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.03.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.