Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.36

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.36 and traded as high as $84.00. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 123,519 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $300.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.36.

About Verona Pharma (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Portmeirion Group Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $394.48
Portmeirion Group Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $394.48
Greencore Group Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.27
Greencore Group Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.27
T Clarke Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.01
T Clarke Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.01
Digirad Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.98
Digirad Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.98
Communications Systems Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.96
Communications Systems Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.96
TrueGold Mining Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
TrueGold Mining Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report