Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.36

Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.36 and traded as high as $84.00. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 123,519 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $300.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.36.

About Verona Pharma (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

