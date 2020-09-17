UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $162.80

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $162.80 and traded as high as $165.00. UIL shares last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.80 million and a PE ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 162.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

