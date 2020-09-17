Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Down 20.6% in August

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

VOD opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 164,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.