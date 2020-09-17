Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Update

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.97.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.
