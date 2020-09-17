Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Update

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.97.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

