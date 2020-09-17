Short Interest in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Drops By 16.2%

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 56,382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $97.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Zillow Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Zillow Group from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

