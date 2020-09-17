Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Update

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $920,447.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 49.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,103,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,565,000 after buying an additional 1,030,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,019,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,654,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 27.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,712,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 62,386 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

