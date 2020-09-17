WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Short Interest Update

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,500 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 880,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $28.03 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

