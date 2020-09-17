Short Interest in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Increases By 16.8%

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,340,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 11,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

WillScot stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. WillScot has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 108.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 119,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $2,134,889.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,891,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WillScot by 53.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in WillScot during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in WillScot during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on WillScot in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

