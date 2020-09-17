Short Interest in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Increases By 16.8%

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,340,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 11,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
WillScot stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. WillScot has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 108.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07.
WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WillScot by 53.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in WillScot during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in WillScot during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on WillScot in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
About WillScot
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
