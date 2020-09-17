Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Down 15.6% in August

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $161.88 on Thursday. Winmark has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average is $155.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 306.43%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $2,044,375.00. Also, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $1,184,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,620.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,433. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,516,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,801,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 112,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

