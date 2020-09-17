Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Short Interest Up 14.9% in August

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

XENE stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $390.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,662,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 1,028,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,516,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 842,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,670,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

