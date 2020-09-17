Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ WBND opened at $28.65 on Thursday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

