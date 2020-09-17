Short Interest in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Drops By 16.5%

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 238,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $583.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2,127.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $7,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,604,000 after buying an additional 76,080 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,750,000 after buying an additional 63,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

