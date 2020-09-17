Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 109.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 717,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,398,000 after acquiring an additional 375,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 73,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 103.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 38.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

