Short Interest in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rises By 16.6%

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 314,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

WSBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3,055.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $80.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

