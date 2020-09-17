Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VONV opened at $106.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $73.92 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Portmeirion Group Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $394.48
Portmeirion Group Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $394.48
Greencore Group Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.27
Greencore Group Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.27
T Clarke Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.01
T Clarke Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.01
Digirad Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.98
Digirad Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.98
Communications Systems Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.96
Communications Systems Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.96
TrueGold Mining Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
TrueGold Mining Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report