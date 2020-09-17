Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VONV opened at $106.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $73.92 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th.

