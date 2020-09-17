NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GASNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Societe Generale raised NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

NATURGY ENERGY /ADR Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY)

Receive News & Ratings for NATURGY ENERGY /ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NATURGY ENERGY /ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NATURGY ENERGY /ADR Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
NATURGY ENERGY /ADR Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink
BMO Private Equity Trust PLC Insider Audrey Baxter Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock
BMO Private Equity Trust PLC Insider Audrey Baxter Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock
Genus plc Insider Buys £39,410 in Stock
Genus plc Insider Buys £39,410 in Stock
Hays Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.43
Hays Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.43
TeraGo Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10
TeraGo Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report