NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GASNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Societe Generale raised NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

