Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

Shares of GILD opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after acquiring an additional 417,845 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.